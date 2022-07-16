Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,715. The company has a market cap of $781.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

