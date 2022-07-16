Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Update

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,700 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $244.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
