Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Update

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,700 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $244.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

