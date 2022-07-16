Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Piper Sandler upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Comerica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Comerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.65.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

