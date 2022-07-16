Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

