Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

