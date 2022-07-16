Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 500 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.81. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.54.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

