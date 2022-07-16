Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $291.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

