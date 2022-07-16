Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $229,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $87.19 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average is $107.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

