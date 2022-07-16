Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 240 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $179.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.61.

