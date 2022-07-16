CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 446.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 108,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director David B. Foss purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

