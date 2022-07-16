Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Clover Leaf Capital Stock Performance

CLOE opened at $10.15 on Friday. Clover Leaf Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 334,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clover Leaf Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in Clover Leaf Capital by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Clover Leaf Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

