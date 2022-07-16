Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $7.42 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $13.17.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
