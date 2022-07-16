CloakCoin Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001952 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $654.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008536 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,864,364 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

