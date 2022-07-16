Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Given New $24.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $130,587,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $98,218,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

