Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up approximately 1.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,720,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,201,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.