Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,985 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,958.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33.

