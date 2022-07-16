Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 27,210 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.96 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

