Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Insider Activity

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.