Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.