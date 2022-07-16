Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

