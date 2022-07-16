Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 25,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 28,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

