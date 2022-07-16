Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $156.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.21 and a 200-day moving average of $170.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.51.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.