Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $37.91 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,255,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,345,097.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,220.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,255,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,345,097.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,125 shares of company stock worth $4,575,999.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.