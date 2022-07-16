Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $4,307,000. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $218,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 125,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

