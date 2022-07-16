Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 31,671 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 9.7% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $14,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

