Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.15

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.15 and traded as high as C$68.74. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$68.74, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Clairvest Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Clairvest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Clairvest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

About Clairvest Group

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

