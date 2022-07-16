Civilization Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $231,672.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and $231,672.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Civilization

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

