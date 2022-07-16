Citigroup Trims The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Target Price to $170.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.47 and a 200 day moving average of $183.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

