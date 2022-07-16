Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

