Citigroup Lowers United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.2 %

UMC opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 16,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.