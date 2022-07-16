Citigroup Lowers The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $360.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE GS opened at $293.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.51. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

