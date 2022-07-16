Citigroup Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $158.75 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 93.57% from the company’s previous close.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.37.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

