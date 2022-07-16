Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

