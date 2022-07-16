Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

