Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cipherloc Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of CLOK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 110,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,008. Cipherloc has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Cipherloc alerts:

Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.