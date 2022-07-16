Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $388.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,452,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $12,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

