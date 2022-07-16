Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $388.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.77.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.30.
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
