Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.90-$12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.47 billion-$8.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.33 billion. Cintas also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $388.28 on Friday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Cintas

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $426.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.