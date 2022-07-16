Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS.
Cintas Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.28. 786,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.30.
Institutional Trading of Cintas
Cintas Company Profile
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cintas (CTAS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.