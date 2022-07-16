CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CHS Price Performance

CHS stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. CHS has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

