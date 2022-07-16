Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target Lowered to 510.00 at Berenberg Bank

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from 570.00 to 510.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHYHY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 530.00 to 550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $526.25.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.