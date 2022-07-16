Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,720 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

