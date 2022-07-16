Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $781,000 Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

OMF opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

