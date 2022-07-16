Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19.

