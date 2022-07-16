Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

