Choate Investment Advisors Buys New Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $215,229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 834.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,847,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,234,000 after acquiring an additional 161,789 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $22,435,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,853.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 123,016 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

