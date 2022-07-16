Choate Investment Advisors Buys 433 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Price Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.57 and its 200-day moving average is $441.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

