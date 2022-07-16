Choate Investment Advisors Acquires New Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

