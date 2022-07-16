China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 210.3% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CICHY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. 114,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,476. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.9224 per share. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

