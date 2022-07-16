Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.34 and last traded at $75.50. Approximately 15,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,077,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41.
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.