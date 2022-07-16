Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.34 and last traded at $75.50. Approximately 15,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,077,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.58.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Chesapeake Energy ( NYSE:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

