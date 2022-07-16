Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $629.06.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
